The Hot Spot: Basketball Wives’ Brittish Williams Pleads Guilty to 15 Felonies [LISTEN]

Former Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Wednesday. Her pandemic fraud schemes totaled $446K in stolen funds.

According to the U.S. Attorneys Office, Williams admitted to under reporting income on tax returns, falsely claiming dependents (a niece and nephew), and using other people’s social security numbers to open bank and credit accounts.

Those social security numbers were used also used to deposit and withdraw checks, totaling more than $23K.

Included in the plea were nine applications for disaster loans for business owners, four applications for the paycheck protection program, and one application for rent relief in California—though rental costs were covered by the Basketball Wives franchise during that time. It was reported that Williams used $144K in government loans to support her personal lifestyle.

Her sentencing will take place on August 23rd. The reality star faces up to 50 years for bank and wire fraud charges, and up to $3.25M in fines.

Following the plea, Brittish wrote on Instagram saying, “…I hope my story, journey, and my growth can help someone going through something similar or stops the next person from doing anything that could possibly have them in the same situation as me…”.

The post has since been deleted.

