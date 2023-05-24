Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Grown-Faced Little Boys For The Junior Deacon Board

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Bernice Jenkins joins the morning show to give her church announcements!

Thank the Lord for wet jerry curls that can save from possum attacks, and grown-faced little boys to join the Junior Deacon Board. Bernice also sends her condolences to the Martin family, who are mourning their Mother Glover. She died of “getting that hammer put on her” by a thirty one-year-old she met on Plenty of Fish dating app.

As always, don’t forget to govern yourselves accordingly!

