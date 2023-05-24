Music Icon Tina Turner Dead at 83

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Sending up prayers for one of music’s most influential personalities. On Weds (May 24) news broke that #TinaTurner, the rock’n’roll star who became an entertainment darling in the 1980s, has passed away after a long illness. She was 83 years old.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, had suffered ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is available.