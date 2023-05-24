Beyoncé Stuns In An Exquisite Custom Brandon Blackwood Gown At ‘Renaissance World Tour’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Beyoncé stunned her Sunderland Renaissance World Tour crowd in a custom blue Brandon Blackwood gown with a hip-high split paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels. Blackwood, who is known for his in-demand bags and accessories, again showed off his design skills in this exquisite look; styled by KJ Moody. Bey looked like vision in the Black-owned luxury brand from the tips of her fingers, also wearing gloves and shoes by the 2022 CFDA nominated designer.

Beyonce embarked on the Renaissaice World Tour earlier this month and has been delivering headline-worthy looks since, but her latest Brandon Blackwood gown feels like a page out a Disney fairytale. It looked like she was floating across stage on a blue cloud.

Blackwood called it a “dream come true” for Beyonce to wear his designs. He captioned a photo of Beyonce in the full look, “Thanks to my amazing team for pulling it off. Special shout-out to Our apparel lead @ecesenaercanli, our head of footwear @aninietoangel , and @waveriela my queen. This is a dream come true cousins. I can’t believe it.”

A fan captured a lip of the queen performing in the Brandon Blackwood original and it was even more stunning in video than in pictures.

The Renissance Tour came to fans after a long impatient wait for visuals. The Beyhive has been swarming around Renaissance content from IG live streams of the concert to clips on Twitter of Bey serving the house down with muva energy.

Beyoncé stopped the world last week with the announcement of her potential foray into haircare and continues to be the muse of us everywhere.

