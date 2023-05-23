Summer Walker Announces One Night Only Concert Experience In Atlanta

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Fans finally got their hands on new Summer Walker music. The R&B singer announced a special concert to celebrate her latest release. Summer’s new EP Clear 2: Soft Life is already boasting rave reviews and now fans will have the opportunity to catch it live and in action. Read more details about the announcement inside.

Be sure to mark your calendars for an unforgettable concert from Summer Walker, who’s imprinted herself as the empress of modern-day R&B. Today (May 23), her team announced that she is set to host Summer Walker: The Clear Series – One Night Only at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia on June 1.

The multi-platinum hitmaker will take it back to her hometown alongside a live orchestra as she cycles through her countless hits, a number of fan-favorite deep cuts, and gives the live debut of new material from her CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP. The EP was released last Friday (May 19) and has already garnered rave reviews. The nine-track EP, a sequel to 2019’s CLEAR EP, boasts a starry lineup of A-list collaborators such as Childish Gambino and J. Cole and production work from Solange, Steve Lacy, John Kirby and Jay Versace.

Be sure to listen to the full CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP HERE.

Summer also claims a new No. 1 hit on Urban Mainstream radio this week with “Karma.” The song was originally released in 2018 on her Last Day of Summer masterpiece but came roaring back in late 2022 after a sped-up version from creator @whereisreese went viral on TikTok. The millions of streams it generated pushed “Karma” to platinum status, and its success sparked a full revamp of her Last Day of Summer as an entire sped-up album, Last Day of Summer (Sped Up). The project is the first sped-up album from a major recording artist and is a result of the singer listening to her devoted fanbase, who found pleasure in revisiting the classic album in a reimagined way.

Tickets to Summer Walker: The Clear Series – One Night Only will be available for artist pre-sale beginning onTuesday, May 23 at 12 p.m. EDT through Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m. EDT. A Live Nation presale will run from Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. EDT through Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m. EDT. General ticket sales for the public will commence on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. EDT.

To purchase tickets, visit www.summerwalkermusic.com/tour.

