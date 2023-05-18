Are you looking for your soulmate? Well, have no fear because Kirk Franklin and his lovely wife Tammy Franklin are bringing love to the small screen. They are hosting a new dating show called “The One” exclusively on TV One. Debuting tonight (Thursday, May 18th), the show promises to bring all the excitement and drama that comes with searching for true love.

Here is the breakdown of the new show

THE ONE is a fun, competition DATING series, led by celebrity power couple Kirk and Tammy Franklin. The Franklin’s will share their magic to maintaining a healthy relationship with one male and female single who live an exceptional life, except when it comes to dating and finding love. These two singles are both good looking and successful but have struggled to find that special person. With Kirk and Tammy’s advice, are they able to trust the process and put in the necessary work to find THE ONE?

Kirk Franklin stops by Get Up to talk about the show. Kirk makes it clear it’s not a “Christian” dating show, it’s a “real-life” dating show but they are bringing who they are to the table.

Kirk and Erica have an honest conversation about marriage, relationships, and “goals.” Many look at the Franklin’s as “couple’s goals” but Kirk is quick to reject that notion, saying “We live in such an idolized culture that we idolize and romanticize things.”

But when you watch “The One,” Kirk and Tammy will use what they have learned to be friends and coaches to the contestants on this brand-new dating show.

Kirk Franklin Talks Marriage Goals & Helping People Find Love In The New Show ‘The One’ was originally published on getuperica.com