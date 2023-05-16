Real Life RoboCops: New York Launches Digidogs and Robot Security

RoboCop, but make it real life!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, retired police captain, announced that both semi-autonomous “digidogs” and security robots will be joining the New York Police Department.

The robotic canines are a being relaunched after a first attempt in 2021 (to which the public did not take kindly to). The dogs were criticized for having the ability to patrol streets alone and invading privacy.

Keeping the the initial controversy in mind, the 2023 program relaunch includes some adjustments. The newest version of the spot dogs will only be deployed to specific harmful situations. In dangerous instances like bomb threats or stand-offs, the robotic dogs and its built-in camera will be deployed to scope out the scene before sending out human officers.

The NYPD also released another robotic security patrol called K5 ASR (autonomous security robot). Similar to the digidogs, they will act as an extra pair of eyes for the department by patrolling streets.

With all of the recent discussion around artificial intelligence, we can’t say we’re surprised!

Do you think this type of technology advances society or works backwards? Let us know your thoughts on Youtube!

