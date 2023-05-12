3 Black Owned Accessory Brands To Take On Your Summer Travels

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Spring cleaning leaves room to add new favorites to your closet. The 2023 season has handbags and accessories for every weekend getaway, workout, date night, and family christening on your social calendar this summer.

We rounded up some of our favorite Black-owned options for your summer excursions.

Glamaholic Lifestyle

The Glamaholic Lifestyle brand is a cult favorite for a reason. This thoughtfully designed accessories line from Mia Ray has an option for every scenario and stage of life. Their backpacks ($100.00) double as hands-free baby bags for parents, and their cosmetic bags ($55.00) can be tucked under the arm as a versatile clutch for a night out.

Their bucket bags ($100.00) are the perfect in-between option for when an evening bag won’t do, but a tote would be totally out of order.

Logomania is in the brand’s DNA, and the classic ‘G’ logo is stamped all over many of their options, but they also offer plain picks for those who want their style to be more subtle.

The zippers, pockets, and tassels are all well-crafted. Their fanny packs ($75.00) comfortably fit bodies up to 4C.

Bring one of their duffle bag sets ($250.00) on your next staycation, or step out for cocktails with their flag bag ($180.00).

Cise

This growing brand, founded by award-winning designer Blake Van Putten, is behind the bags advocating for the protection of Black bodies taking over your timelines. Cise slowly expanded beyond its signature offerings into new shapes and materials.

They now carry Vegan Leather duffles ($175.00) and convenient crossbody bags ($100.00). Their Taxi Tote Bag ($185.00) is perfect for oddly shaped items like tennis racquets, pool sticks, and floaties.

Colors available from the brand have expanded too. Gold and Chrome turn their tiny totes ($150.00) into the perfect pick for a night out.

Tote & Carry

This brand made a splash at a 2022 Emerge New York Fashion Week show with a Pop Smoke-centered presentation that made us want to hit the airport lounge rocking a sheisty. They have been skyrocketing since, thanks to the beautiful texture of their duffles ($160.00), teardrop slings ($180.00), and backpacks.

The company, founded by Rey and Tony Dennis, offers a wide selection of colors and prints.

Cop a fun piece of graffiti-covered luggage ($325.00) or a stealth ankle bag ($60.00) to help protect your valuables on your next adventure.

