Sabrina Elba Stuns In An All Black Look

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles while captioning the post, “Touchdown NY .” Check out the fashionable look below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the Sabrina’s thousands of IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “GIRL you are SLAYING on a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL. The gorgeousity friend is just… OVERWHELMING ” while another jokingly wrote, “That dressss is giving what it’s supposed to gave ”

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

