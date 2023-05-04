LaToya Tonodeo shines as Diana Tejada, the bright-eyed college student eager for a sense of normalcy in Starz’s Power Book II. In its third season, the show is heating up as the Tejada family mourns the loss of their beloved Papi – with his killer living under the same roof, unbeknownst to her siblings. The show has us on the edge of our seats, and with a few episodes remaining, there’s no telling how the seemingly unified family will recover.

This season, we see Tonodeo’s character’s rapid evolution. The college student battles between her desire for an everyday life and being loyal to her family and the business. Things begin to get messy for Diana as she dances between two conflicting lifestyles. In an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, Tonodeo talks about her first sex scene, which is a rite of passage within the Power franchise. She also dives into what it felt like to punch the matriarch of the Tejada family, Monet, in the infamous that left our jaws on the floor. We talk about beauty must-haves, daily affirmations, and so much more.

Watch the interview and sound off in the comments. Are you watching Power Book II?

DON’T MISS…

‘Power Book II’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo Details Her Steps To Flawless Skin

The 5 Most Stylish Characters On ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The Stylish Women Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The Hottest Looks From The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Premiere

5 Times Woody McClain’s Style Was Top Tier

‘Power Book II’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo Opens Up About Her First Sex Scene ‘It was A Challenge, But A Good Challenge’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com