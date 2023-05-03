Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle) | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 270

This week investigative journalist Cerise Castle (IG: @yourmajestcee) gives us a break down of the corrupt system of gangs in the Los Angeles Police Department.
