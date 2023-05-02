99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

IT'S THE 50th EPISODE!!!

The Guys tell you what they did between episodes (take a guess what SUPA DAVE did lol) 4:30

NFL DRAFT … The HOMIES tell you what they thought & how their teams did 8:10

Keri Hilson says ‘she want’s a DANGEROUS MAN!’ The Fellas don’t believer her 28:16

Floyd Mayweather has strippers waiting for him at the strip club while he gets a massage? How old is too old in the strip club 39:19

NBA PLAYOFFS & really just Steph Curry … GEEZ!!!! 44:41

YAY OR NAY HOMIE (MIke Tyson says all athletes should do drugs?) 56:02

About The Show

Ask Yourself….. Why do “I HATE THE HOMIES” Podcast? After listening to ONE episode of ROCK-T, “GRIFF” and SUPA DAVE express their opinions on your favorite topics… You will get your answer. Every week these guys discuss the top stories in the world of Entertainment, Pop Culture, Sports, Relationships, and any other random topic. They tell it like it is and can care less whether you like it or not. So Buckle Up and get ready for the “I HATE THE HOMIES” Podcast

NFL DRAFT | NBA PLAYOFFS | & Keri Hilson wants a ‘roughneck’??? | I Hate The Homies | Episode 50 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com