Usher and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Sensual On-Stage Reunion, 25 Years After “Nice & Slow” [WATCH]

Things get steamy at Usher’s concert when he gives Kimora Lee Simmons that “Superstar” treatment in front of the crowd.

The model and fashion designer was invited on stage mid-show during his My Way: Las Vegas Residency performance on Saturday. Bare-chested Usher approached Simmons to serenade her with the nostalgic hit “Nice & Slow”.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the song’s music video, which Kimora appeared in. The track, from Usher’s “My Way” album, reigned No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after releasing in 1998.

“Yeah she was this tall back then,” Usher tells the crowd, holding Kimora by the waist.

The audience, including friends Kim and Khloe Kardashian, smiled and swayed as they relished the reunion.

Usher’s showcase has been coined by many as a must see, with weekly surprises and cameos. Other special on-stage guests have included Chris Brown, Issa Rae, and Stokley Williams.

After the sensual moment of tight embraces and a chocolate covered strawberry feeding, Kimora was seen laughing and fanning herself as she returned to her seat.

