‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Trailer Gives Us Hope For Franchise’s Future

The Transformers film franchise doesn’t have the same blockbuster power it might’ve had more than a decade ago, but director Steven Caple Jr. is hoping to change that with his latest installment, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts. The latest trailer does show a lot of promise.

Starring up and coming Latino star in the making Anthony Ramos (In The Heights), the latest trailer to Transformers: Rise of The Beasts gives us a better look at the Maximal transformers which turn into animals instead of cars, but are actually descendants of the Autobots. With a new threat coming to earth in the form of Unicron who’s capable of devouring the planet, Galactus style, the Autobots and Maximals have to figure out how to stop him with the help of a Latino kid from Brooklyn (FOH Shia LaBeouf!).

Filled with dope action sequences, impressive special effects, and people of color, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts may actually be the film to take the struggling franchise and make it a summer powerhouse again.

Check out the trailer to Rise of The Beasts below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters June 9th in the comments section below.

