Saweetie Is ‘Ready To Play’ In Latest Instagram Photos

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram this week donning another hot look and we’re in love! The “My Type” rapper wore yet another sexy ensemble while spending time in the Philippines and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a few photos of herself rocking the sexy look which included a leather crop top with white stitching throughout. She paired the look with a matching leather mini skirt and matching black heels with straps around her ankles while showing off her toned body in the process.

She accessorized the ensemble with shiny jewelry and rocked her hair in a green style with full bangs and low buns that fell on her shoulders. She wore the cute look while spending time in Manila, Philippines, and preparing for a performance.

To show off the fit, Saweetie posted an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles. “ready to play ” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.