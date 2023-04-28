Contests

Teacher Appreciation Week Contest – Nominate an Educator Today!

Published on April 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

 

Teacher Appreciation Week Contest Graphics | iOne Local | 2023-04-28

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

It’s time to celebrate and elevate our educators!

Nominate your favorite Richmond Public School teacher by telling us how they give back to their community! The winner will receive a FREE Nail Service from Rich Nail Lounge and Suites. Contest begins May 1st!

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Close