Small Doses Podcast ‘Side Effects of Mean Girls’ | EPISODE 269

Published on April 26, 2023

Side Effects of Mean Girls Small Doses Podcast with Amanda Seales Ep 269

This isn’t a Tiny Fey movie review, but a look at the toxic culture of mean girl behavior from adolescence to adulthood.

Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.

