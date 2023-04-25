What’s Trending: What to do When Other People’s Kids Misbehave? [LISTEN]

Has another person’s child ever worked your last nerve?

A Southwest Airlines passenger threw a screaming fit when a toddler in a nearby seat wouldn’t stop crying. The man started by going off—first complaining to the baby, then to the baby’s parents. Flight attendants stepped in, and he was eventually escorted off.

Listen to audio from the plane below:

See: Bruh: Man On Southwest Flight Throws Tantrum Over Crying Baby

While this particular incident was arguably blown out of proportion, it raises the question of what to do when other people’s kids act up.

“If a child is acting out so bad it’s making a scene and the parent doesn’t do anything, I figure how close I am with them as to the comment I make,” according to a Metro Parent article.

Rickey argues that society has lost the benefits that come with having “a village”. Gone are the days where community members can discipline other people’s children without issue. He appreciatively recalls a childhood memory when he misbehaved during an appointment, and his dentist set more than just his teeth straight!

Listen live weekdays (5-9am CT/6-10am ET) and call 866-9-RICKEY to give your thoughts on our “What’s Trending” topic!

