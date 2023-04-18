Oklahoma Officials Talk Of Killing Reporters & Hanging Blacks

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Oklahoma’s governor is seeking the resignation of four county officials after discussing killing two journalists wanting to still “lynch” Black people.

The McCurtain Gazette-News released audio ofa March 6 county commission meeting in which Clardy, Manning and Jennings discussed reporters Bruce and Chris Willingham. Jennings tells Clardy and Manning “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” and the sheriff responded, “I’ve got an excavator.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Sunday he was seeking the resignations of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, sheriff’s Capt. Alicia Manning, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix.

“I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County.There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office,” Stitt said in a statement.

