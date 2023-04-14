Yandy Smith Is Giving Stylish School Girl In A Miu Miu Look

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Yandy Smith is styling out here in these streets in a Miu Miu look that we need in our closets!

Yandy Smith chose the perfect outfit for her latest appearance. The media maven attended the grand opening of reality stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s restaurant, Frost Bistro & Bar, rocking a head-to-toe Miu Miu look that gave off chic school uniform vibes. The blue set featured a pleated mini skirt and a matching crop jacket that was highlighted with baby blue monogrammed cuffs and a baby blue butterfly collar. Smith wore a white blouse underneath her jacket, and her fabulous accessories included a white Versace Prada bag and white platform Prada shoes. The mother-of-two wore her gorgeous hair in cascading curls and kept her jewelry simple with a diamond necklace and watch.

The Love & Hip Hop New York star posted the fun look to her Instagram with the caption, “God is so creative…I mean, just look at me . Had a ball at the Re-Grand Opening of @frostbistro. It’s beautiful @rasheeda @frost117 Those oxtails and Grits with some crab claws on the side…man listen .” Her followers praised her look saying that she resembled a real-life barbie doll. “Literally a chocolate Barbie ,” wrote one follower. While another follower pleaded for the entrepreneur to mail her the entire look.

What do you think about Yandy’s garb?

