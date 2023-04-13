Federal Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges In Death Of Shanquella Robinson

Federal prosecutors have informed the family of Shanquella Robinson that no charges will be pursued because there isn’t enough evidence involving Robinson’s death last year in Mexico.
Robinson, a 25-year-old former student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, died back in October of 2022 while staying at a rental property in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.
Several videos surfaced online showing Robinson being beaten and bullied by the people that traveled with her.
See story here
-
Richard Bland College of William & Mary’s Foundation Presents ‘Jazz in the Grove’
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Freaknik Reunion 2023 Summer Jumpoff
-
Did Nelly Lose $300K And Rewarded The Person With $100?
-
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim
-
We’re Still Swooning Over Meagan Good’s Blonde Bob And Black Dress From The ‘Harlem’ Premiere
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]