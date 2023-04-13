Federal Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges In Death Of Shanquella Robinson

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Federal prosecutors have informed the family of Shanquella Robinson that no charges will be pursued because there isn’t enough evidence involving Robinson’s death last year in Mexico.

Robinson, a 25-year-old former student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, died back in October of 2022 while staying at a rental property in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

Several videos surfaced online showing Robinson being beaten and bullied by the people that traveled with her.

See story here