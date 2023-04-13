News

Federal Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges In Death Of Shanquella Robinson

Published on April 13, 2023

Shanquella Robinson

Source: Shanquella Robinson via Instagram / Instagram

Federal prosecutors have informed the family of Shanquella Robinson that no charges will be pursued because there isn’t enough evidence involving Robinson’s death last year in Mexico.

Robinson, a 25-year-old former student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, died back in October of 2022 while staying at a rental property in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

Several videos surfaced online showing Robinson being beaten and bullied by the people that traveled with her.

