At Least 5 Dead, 6 Injured, in Louisville Bank Shooting

At least 5 people are confirmed dead in Louisville, Kentucky after a shooter opened fire inside a bank. CNN reports at least 6 others have been injured.

The gunman has now been confirmed dead, though the manner of his death isn’t clear at this time.

The shooting unfolded around 8:30 a.m. The devasting incident occurred at an Old National Bank. One of the injured victims is a police officer. At least 5 injured people were taken to an area hospital.

Information from a CNN report was used in this post. To see their initial post, [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

