Black Tony and some friends had to ensue some “get back” on the Atlanta SkyView Ferris Wheel and its management. Needless to say, he’s too tired from the crazy night to come in to work.
Catch more of Black Tony on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, weekdays 5-9am ET/6-10am CT.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Black Tony Tells About His Revenge Night at the SkyView Ferris Wheel was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Did Nelly Lose $300K And Rewarded The Person With $100?
-
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim
-
Richard Bland College of William & Mary’s Foundation Presents ‘Jazz in the Grove’
-
Did Suge Knight Inject Eazy-E With HIV? Old “AIDS” Joke Resurfaces, Raises Questions
-
We’re Still Swooning Over Meagan Good’s Blonde Bob And Black Dress From The ‘Harlem’ Premiere