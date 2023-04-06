Erykah Badu and Puma Curry Take Copy + Paste To The Next Level In Their Latest Instagram Post

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Curry take copy and paste to another level. The dynamic mother-daughter duo posed for the gram in matching pixie cuts and bold red lipstick, and they honestly looked like twins.

In a collaborated post, the duo shared posts that led with Badu giving a sultry smize to the camera, followed by a shot of the two. The carousel finished with a video of them giving a twinning glare into the camera.

“Abrykah Dabrah x Pu Ma’at ,” they captioned the post.

Of course, the comment section was lit up with tons of love.

“GIRRRRRRRLLLLLL ,” Taraji P Henson wrote.

Alicia Keys commented, “gorgoeus and powerful!!! .”

Monyetta Shaw said, “Twins!!! .”

And a fan wrote, “The beauty that radiates between y’all is pure inspiration and motivation to go deeper with my own mother. Thank you for consistently showing up and leading the way .”

Badu followed up with another reel and it was just as good. Judging by her caption, the two were doing a photo shoot.

“ we had a great shoot today . ,” Badu wrote.

We can’t wait to see where these images pop up, and there’s no doubt about it, they will be stunning. What do you think?

