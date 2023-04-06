It’s back! The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is giving you a chance to win up to $1,000!
Call 1-866-9-Rickey (1-866-974-2539) and be the 20th caller and win $100 and a chance to win more cash before the buzzer sounds. Once the timer starts, cash prizes can rise up to $1,500.
You can stop the timer to win that amount, win the top prize of $1,00 or risk the buzzer going off and keep the $100 prize.
CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL RULES
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral
-
Singer Johnny Gill Engaged to Marry Model
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Did Nelly Lose $300K And Rewarded The Person With $100?
-
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim
-
Did Suge Knight Inject Eazy-E With HIV? Old “AIDS” Joke Resurfaces, Raises Questions
-
Richard Bland College of William & Mary’s Foundation Presents ‘Jazz in the Grove’