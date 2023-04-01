99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Our favorite fashion muse Zendaya was spotted at the NMACC Gala over the weekend completely serving in a designer look that we love!

The beauty’s long time, talented stylist Law Roach is once again responsible for Zendaya’s latest slay and per usual, we can’t get enough of this talented duo. For the ensemble, the Euphoria actress looked like a dream in a sparkly purple and gold look that was designed by fashion designer Rahul Mishra. The dress featured a gold bra top and a purple wrap skirt which also draped around her shoulders.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry to let the sparkles on the ensemble speak for itself. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a messy, low bun with a middle part and wispies around her face as she posed and showed off the look from all angles.

Law Roach shared the look on his Instagram page with a video of the pair showing their fashion on the gala’s pink carpet.

Check out the look below.

Per usual, Zendaya is bringing the heat and style when it comes to fashion and we just can’t get enough. The starlet and the iconic stylist, Law Roach, are a dynamic duo and we know whenever these two get together, it’s going to be a major fashion moment that we’ll be talking about for days to come!

Beauties, what do you think about Zendaya’s latest slay? Did she and Law Roach nail it once again?

Law Roach And Zendaya Are A Fashionable Duo At The NMACC Gala In Mumbai, India was originally published on hellobeautiful.com