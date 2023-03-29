Celebrity News

Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Of 4 Years

Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Of 4 Years

Published on March 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Eva Marcille has filed for divorce from Michael stating that the marriage is “irretrievably broken and that there are no prospects for reconciliation.” The couple got engaged back in 2017 and welcomed their first child Michael, then they were married in October of 2018 and welcomed their second child named Maverick.

Divorce documents were filed in court on Thursday March 23, 2023.

See story here

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Close