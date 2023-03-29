Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Of 4 Years

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Eva Marcille has filed for divorce from Michael stating that the marriage is “irretrievably broken and that there are no prospects for reconciliation.” The couple got engaged back in 2017 and welcomed their first child Michael, then they were married in October of 2018 and welcomed their second child named Maverick.

Divorce documents were filed in court on Thursday March 23, 2023.

See story here