Shark Tank’s Daymond John Gives Financial Literacy Advice

Shark Tank’s Daymond John joins the show to give financial literacy advice to the student attendees at Men of Color National Summit.

John is best known for creating the hip-hop apparel company FUBU (For Us, By Us) and working as an investor on the hit business show Shark Tank.

A few of his financial literacy keys are as follows:

Knowing the difference between good debt and bad debt will save you from paying excessive interest Take affordable (small) steps to reach larger financial and business goals Teach children about money early (suggesting 6-7 years old)

Check out Daymond John’s best selling children’s book “Little Daymond Learns to Earn” for financial literacy tips for kids.

