JT Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Spandex Poster Girl Look

JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram earlier today giving us body and style goals when she showed off her fashionable style in a super cute spandex dress that was everything!

Taking to the social media platform, the Miami-based rapper posted a series of pics of herself rocking the multi-colored dress to perfection which was red in color and spandex in the material. The Poster Girl designer dress featured a floral design at the chest area and along the thighs, which featured two mini slits to complement the mini dress.

She paired the look with sparkly accessorize including pointed-toe shoes and an adorable sparkling handbag. She also wore minimal jewelry with this look which complimented the sexy outfit perfectly. Her face was stunning as usual as she donned mink eyelashes and a soft pink lip to enhance her natural beauty. As for her hair, she wore her jet-black hair in big fluffy curls and served face and body as she flicked it up for her six million Instagram followers.

Check out the fashionable photo dump below.

We’re not the only ones loving this look on the City Girl as many of JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Pretty girls rock babe ,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Fly girl” while others simply left emojis to express their love for the fit.

We’re absolutely loving JT’s trendy style! Beauties, what do you think about JT’s latest look? Did she nail it?

Don’t miss…

Summer Walker and JT Serve Body In ‘Ex For A Reason’ Video

Yung Miami Gifted JT This Icy Patek For Her Birthday