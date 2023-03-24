Vice President Kamala Harris joins the show to discuss Women’s History Month, banking in the U.S. and her upcoming trip to Africa.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Don’t Miss More Rickey Smiley Morning Show Guests…
Robin Roberts Guests on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Ice Cube Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]
Usher Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Vice President Kamala Harris Discusses Women’s History Month was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Petty and Destructive: J.LO’s Ex Allegedly Releasing Sex Tape Including Honeymoon Footage
-
Singer D'Angelo Reveals Details About His Addiction & Comeback
-
Actor Morgan Freeman's Hand Still Mangled From Car Crash
-
Singer Johnny Gill Engaged to Marry Model
-
Did Suge Knight Inject Eazy-E With HIV? Old “AIDS” Joke Resurfaces, Raises Questions
-
Diddy's Relationship With Al B. Sure's Son Quincy!