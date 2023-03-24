Entertainment News

Vice President Kamala Harris Discusses Women’s History Month

Published on March 24, 2023

As Heard On Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Source: Creative Service / Reach Media

Vice President Kamala Harris joins the show to discuss Women’s History Month, banking in the U.S. and her upcoming trip to Africa.

