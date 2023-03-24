H&M X Mugler’s Collection Is Fire!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The H&M X Mugler collection has been revealed, and the pieces are giving sleek, vibrant, and runway chic!

H&M and Mugler have finally given us a sneak peek at their upcoming collaboration, and we can’t wait to spend some coins! The style houses have created a hot Spring/Summer collection that is sure to have the fashion streets talking. The pieces mix Mugler’s luxurious silhouette-hugging aesthetic and H&M’s simple, yet sprightly style perfectly. The collection includes, sexy cut-outs, bright-colored mini dresses, and daring catsuits to name a few looks.

According to H&M’s website, Mugler didn’t hold back when it came to designing pieces for this collection that mirror the luxury fashion house’s vibe. “The details and quality of every piece had to be exactly as we do them, and I wanted to showcase the energy of Mugler, which has always been about clothes that allow for personal liberation,” stated Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s creative director.

The collection is set to drop globally at select stores and hm.com on May 11th.

