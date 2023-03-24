It’s March, and madness has settled into collegiate basketball. Especially in the WNIT tournament.
After last night’s victory for the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team, Elissa Brett was punched in the face by Jamirah Shutes in what was supposed to be the customary post-game handshake line.
BGSU won the Super 16 game 73-60. After the contest, BG’s Brett and Memphis’ Shutes got into an apparent argument, just before Shutes connected with a punch right to Shutes’ face. Shutes was quickly restrained by her coach as the women on BG went to tend to their fallen star.
In a statement following the game, BGSU released a statement claiming that the police were getting involved.
“The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department.”
Brett was one of the stars in last night’s win, notching 15 points and 6 rebounds.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Bowling Green Player Sucker Punched by Memphis Loser After Tournament Win
Bowling Green Player Sucker Punched by Memphis Loser After Tournament Win was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
