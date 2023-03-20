99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In today’s show, Gary discusses Vice President Kamala Harris hanging out with her “new bestie” Megan The Stallion in Washington, D.C. this past Saturday.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The artist was was invited to the annual Women’s History Month brunch, co-hosted by Glamour and VP Harris. She rocked a beautiful Alexander McQueen a-line dress and sweater pairing along with a flawless natural makeup look; far more conservative than her typical aesthetic. The family friendly makeover can be attributed to her Roc Nation team, who have been attempting to clean up her name since her recent trial.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Meg remained in news headlines for much of 2023 due to her incident with rapper Tory Lanez. It’s clear that she’s reshaping her image after being accused of telling a series of “half truths”.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Houston rapper Meg The Stallion, 28, is best known for some of her hit records like Savage ft. Beyonce and Body. Her trailblazing career thus far includes earning multiple Grammy awards, coining the term “hot girl summer”, and being recognized as one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2020.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Visit http://www.RickeySmileyMorningShow.com for more of Gary’s Tea.

RELATED:

Megan Thee Stallion Visited The White House In An Alexander McQueen Look

Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Twitter Reacts

“New Besties” Meg The Stallion and Vice President Kamala Harris Celebrate Women’s History Month was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com