Halle Bailey Boldly Steps Out In A Spicy Red Mônot Gown

Halle Bailey brought the heat to the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in this risqué Mônot gown.

It’s nothing for Halle Bailey to serve body and style simultaneously. The Little Mermaid actress is known for eating in these fashion streets, and her recent outing was no different. Bailey blessed the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in a revealing Mônot gown that we are positive made jaws drop. The dress featured cutouts that exposed the singer’s toned stomach, bikini line, and lower back. It covered her arms, shoulders, navel, and breasts. It also featured a floor-length skirt that clung to Bailey’s hips.

The artist accessorized her fire look with diamond earrings and rings. She wore her locs pulled back in a half up, half down ‘do with tendrils framing her face. Bailey posted a video of the look to her Instagram, thanking Vanity Fair for a “beautiful night.”

Her social media followers praised her dress with fire and heart-eye emojis. Even her sister, Chloe Bailey, had to comment on the sexy ensemble. “My gorgeous sister!!!!! hot gahdamn. man i wish i could’ve been there ,” wrote Chloe.

Are you feeling Halle’s look? Let us know below!

