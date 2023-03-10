This morning in The Hot Spot, Da Brat and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss Mo’Nique’s latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she opened up about a variety of topics including her marriage, Netflix, and some issues she’s dealt with during her career.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
According to Vanity Fair, “Following a contentious awards campaign for 2009’s Precious, the Oscar winner has made amends with director Lee Daniels, but maintains she’s been labeled “difficult” by the film’s high-profile producers.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Do you feel like she deserves a public apology from Tyler Perry and/or Oprah? Let us know in the comment section and subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Hot Spot: Mo’Nique Still Wants A Public Apology From Tyler Perry & Oprah [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Boxer "Sugar" Shane Mosley Loses Championship Belts to Wife in Divorce
-
Petty and Destructive: J.LO’s Ex Allegedly Releasing Sex Tape Including Honeymoon Footage
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Anna Nicole Smith Gets No Money From Husband's Fortune, Says Court
-
Did Suge Knight Inject Eazy-E With HIV? Old “AIDS” Joke Resurfaces, Raises Questions
-
New Book Says O.J. Simpson's Son Jason Killed Nicole Brown Simpson
-
Actor/Director Tyler Perry Earns Pilot's License