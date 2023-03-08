Mary J Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival Returns For It’s Second Year

This time around, the festival has expanded to include new activities like The Purpose Ball and a stop at the Robert Glasper at City Winery. Festivities will take place from Thursday, May 11, to Sunday, May 14. Blige will have two concerts with an All-Star lineup, a summit filled with inspirational panel discussions, a comedy show, and a gospel brunch.

You can expect performances by Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Robert Glasper, Mike Epps, Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, Method Man, Jadakiss, Lucky Daye, Coco Jones, Saucy Santana, Sunday Service Collective and Muni Long.