BruceGlen’s SS23 Collection Delivers Church Service And 90’s Black Glam On The Runway

BruceGlen have pioneered the fashion industry over the last decade, wearing bold colors while encouraging others to see their light by spreading the good word and the gospel. The identical twins produced a show during NYFW that left us feeling the altar filled with colors and hugged with love. In the opening, Noami Raine walked down the runway belting our soul with a gospel musical number that immediately felt unprecedented, with love and light filling the room. In attendance were influential influencers such as the sister style due The Yusufs, Style Expert and influencer Jenee’ best known as HighlowLuxxe on Instagram, and the star of hit Harlem on Prime Jerrie Johnson.

The collection was daring, vibrant, and joyful, everything you needed to feel during this NYFW moment. The styles took us back to the 90s; black women took the time to get dressed to hit the streets. The updated denim colors brought me back to the moments as a child when the church was a place to be dressed modestly but, most importantly, ready to praise and worship. The denim wasn’t just your average color staple; highlighted neon green, oranges, and blues were just a few of the colors that dazzled the runway.

In a backstage conversation, I caught up with the design duo, also known as Fashion Preachers, who gave me a breakdown of the collection and the start of their career. “BruceGlen prideS themselves on floating in bright colors and leaning on their mothers’ foundation of how they got ready for church and the self-presentation they put into preparing for god. They wanted this collection to translate that same message but at the same time easily digested by the generation today.”

Grace comes out in this collection where the woman is dressed. A particular dress was a sweater dress with a very subtle reference to a woman’s anatomy, also known as The Eden dress, going back to the beginning of stripped naked. The anatomy references to the dress are also meant to take us back to the beginning era of purity. The embodied definition behind this dress lets us know the power of getting dressed while standing in front of the Lord.

BruceGlen is not only designing a groundbreaking collection for the runway, but they have also partnered with Resonance, a multi-faceted platform that’s enabling realtors to creators to build sustainable, profitable brands. But there is more; not only are they thinking sustainable, but each piece purchased from the runway collection is also embedded with a transparency tool One. Code. The tool shares info on carbon emissions, fabric water usage, and the origin of the garnet. Each time you scan the barcode of your purchased piece, Bruce and Glenn deliver a video where they talk about the brand and offer styling tips on how to wear the purchased articles of clothing.

They continue to change the fashion model and offer consumers the liberty to be a part of the concept from the beginning of partnering with After Pay and Instagram by allowing their followers and consumers to vote for the final runway look. There was something to say about this collection; our past is more than ever here to stay, and the rooted foundations we gained from our elders remain strong.

BruceGlen’s SS23 Collection Delivers Church Service And 90’s Black Glam On The Runway was originally published on hellobeautiful.com