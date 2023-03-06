Tyler Perry is having conversations with Paramount Global about the purchase of a majority stake in BET Media Group.
Perry, 53, already owns a minority stake in the company. He has a long history with both BET and Paramount, which could help with the purchasing process should the two sides decide to move forward. Both companies have played significant roles in Perry’s entertainment career, with BET helping to fund Perry’s ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ nearly 20 years ago.
Paramount, like most TV entertainment companies, has been making a lot of moves lately. If they move forward with Perry it could help in their desire to continue the rebrand of Paramount + and Pluto TV, the ad-supported streaming service that also falls within the Paramount umbrella.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From Variety:
Earlier this year, Paramount announced it would be rebranding both Showtime’s linear and streaming platforms as Paramount+ With Showtime, folding the iconic brand into its priority streamer Paramount+. The move has already led to significant leadership changes and layoffs across the company.
Representatives for Paramount Global and Perry did not immediately respond to request for comment.
To finish the report from Variety, [click here].
The Latest:
- Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of “Love and R+B”
- Black History Now: Celebrating Our Culture And History
- Sign-Up For KISS FM′s VIP Club Email Newsletter!
- Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign
- Zendaya Is Everything In Latest Louis Vuitton Look
- Meagan Good Stuns In A Purple Slip Dress
- Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Chris Rock Standup [WATCH]
- Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son
- Here’s Everything We Know About California’s Reparations Task Force Initiative
- Jill Biden On Mental Presidential Competency Tests, Ja Morant Suspended & More [WATCH]
- North West Links Up With Ice Spice For A Fun Girls Night In
- Kerry Washington Wears Whitney Houston’s Infamous Marc Bouwer Dress To The ABFF Awards
- Chris Rock Breaks “Oscar Slap” Silence With Netflix Special
Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Boxer "Sugar" Shane Mosley Loses Championship Belts to Wife in Divorce
-
Petty and Destructive: J.LO’s Ex Allegedly Releasing Sex Tape Including Honeymoon Footage
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Anna Nicole Smith Gets No Money From Husband's Fortune, Says Court
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Did Suge Knight Inject Eazy-E With HIV? Old “AIDS” Joke Resurfaces, Raises Questions