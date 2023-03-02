99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Donate $19 or more per month and get a This Shirt Saves Lives T-shirt.

Today’s hottest personalities have joined the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement to help St. Jude kids.

When you become a Partner In Hope, you will get the This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude!

Join us on our mission to help St. Jude Kids.

Help Fight Childhood Cancer: Become A Partner In Hope With St. Jude Children’s Hospital! was originally published on theboxhouston.com