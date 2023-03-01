99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram this week rocking a stunning all black ensemble that we love!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, one shouldered black look to perfection which consisted of black shorts and a matching black blazer. The look featured ruffles on the shoulder and a small black belt at the waist. She paired the look with silver jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek up ‘do with side swoops on each side of her face.

The starlet wore the stunning look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of Instagram followers and served face and body while showing it off. As for her makeup, she wore a nude beat paired with a soft pink lip and served face to round out her effortless slay.

“Forever mood ,” she captioned the Instagram photo dump which also included a photo of her with Creed actor Michael B. Jordan. Check it out below.

“You are everything and everything is you…” one of the beauty’s millions of IG fans wrote underneath the fashionable IG photo set while another commented, “You look amazing very beautiful” and another commented, “I see the “power edges” are on deck! ”

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again in this black look?

Ashanti Is Everything In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com