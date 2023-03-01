99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Erickajfitness & Ejuvenate studio brings acceptance, no judgment, a comfortable and inviting environment for all at any stage of their fitness journey. The studios supply a safe and healing environment focusing on self-acceptance, teaching accountability, and reshaping mindsets. Reaping the reward of a healthier and more physically fit exterior

My motto is: Stay positive, and keep your mental and emotional state of mind healthy. That’s half the battle.

ErickaJ. the owner of ErickaJFitness & Ejuvenate

804 Women Making History: ErickaJ Of ErickaJFitness & Ejuvenate was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com