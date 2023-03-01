99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

“I leased my current space in May of 2018. The place was a mess! I cashed in my 401K from a previous job to pay the deposit and first months rent. When I got the keys I didn’t have enough money for the renovations so I obtained a health permit to do a fish fry in order to raise money to open. I sponsored and ad on Social Media and Folks came from as far as North Carolina to support my efforts! We finally opened March 4, 2020 (two weeks prior to the Pandemic). We are still standing!”

804 Women Making History: Helen Holmes, Ms Girlee’s Kitchen was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com