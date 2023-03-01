804 Women Making History: Charris Jones, Sassy Jones

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Charris Jones is the CEO and Chief Designer of Sassy Jones, the fastest growing privately held retailer in the nation (Inc 5000). A self-taught designer with a healthy combination of grit and glamour, she embodies everything the brand stands for: Beauty, brilliance, and rule-breaking. What makes the brand successful is her obsession with being of service to the Sassy Jones customer base.

As a busy entrepreneur, wife, and mom to twin boys, she designs with the real woman in mind, because she’s one, too. Her goal is to make style and fashion feel effortless for the woman who wants and does it all.

Under her leadership and vision, the brand has stunned the business and fashion worlds, having reached the 24th spot on the Inc. 5000 list and been named by Forbes as one of the top 25 small businesses that thrived during the pandemic. Charis has been recognized as the2021 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, a Tory Burch Foundation Fellow, and as a winner of HSN’s “The Big Find,” she is regularly featured on their long-standing retail platform. With impeccable style, flair, and innovation, Sassy Jones is on its way to becoming a household name and iconic fashion design house.

