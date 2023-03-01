804 Women Making History: Mercedes Edwards, Rich Nail Lounge and Suits

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Mercedes Edwards is making an impact in RVA on multiple levels. Her passion includes sharing her wealth of knowledge and being an inspiration to people of all ages in the black community.

In 2014, Mercedes founded B.i.l.l.i.e. Inc nonprofit organization, which provides mentors to teenage girls as a way to decrease generational poverty. Last year, Mercedes self-published a women-empowerment book titled Building An EmpiHER, When You’re a Girl Who Wants it All! Most recently, she opened an upscale salon, RICH Nail Lounge & Suites, located in Manchester. Lastly, Mercedes spends her weekdays serving as an Educational Technology Integrator in Richmond Public Schools. In her role, she is able to train and support teachers as well as build relationships with students across the district.

