804 Women Making History: Brittanny DeRaffele, Sun & Selene

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Sun & Selene is a woman owned and operated jewelry brand by Brittanny DeRaffele with a full production studio in historic Scott’s Addition.

Each piece is designed and hand fabricated, hammered, polished and finished in small batches using recycled metals and consciously sourced gemstones. You can shop in-studio Wednesday – Saturday 12-6pm and we offer free US shipping online with local pickup available to our Richmond shoppers. Join them on Instagram to follow along for all events, sales and new collection launches at instagram.com/sunandselene.

