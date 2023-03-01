March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.
“After years of going to stores in search of products for my kinky hair with little to no luck, I realized that I wanted to pursue my dream of opening a Beauty Supply Store. I pitched my idea to my family and began to build from there. The support that I’ve received from my husband, daughters, family, and friends has been overwhelming. I love and appreciate them so much. Marie’s carries products for both natural and chemically processed hair. We also carry nail products, barber supplies and a variety of products for all genders. Marie’s is named after my late Grandmother Marie. We launched our Grand Opening October 30, 2021, and we’re actively seeking to expand our business in the local community.”
804 Women Making History: Tawann Scott, Marries Hair and Nail Supply was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Petty and Destructive: J.LO’s Ex Allegedly Releasing Sex Tape Including Honeymoon Footage
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Anna Nicole Smith Gets No Money From Husband's Fortune, Says Court
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Free Event – A Seat At The Table with Dame Dash and Kevin J King: Feb 24th