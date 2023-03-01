99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

“After years of going to stores in search of products for my kinky hair with little to no luck, I realized that I wanted to pursue my dream of opening a Beauty Supply Store. I pitched my idea to my family and began to build from there. The support that I’ve received from my husband, daughters, family, and friends has been overwhelming. I love and appreciate them so much. Marie’s carries products for both natural and chemically processed hair. We also carry nail products, barber supplies and a variety of products for all genders. Marie’s is named after my late Grandmother Marie. We launched our Grand Opening October 30, 2021, and we’re actively seeking to expand our business in the local community.”

804 Women Making History: Tawann Scott, Marries Hair and Nail Supply was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com