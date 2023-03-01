99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Kenda Sutton-EL is the Activist that started raising awareness and creating initiatives for Black Maternal Health In Virginia. Kenda is the Founding Executive Director of Birth In Color. Birth In Color is the leading organization that focuses on care of people of color and implementation of doulas into the workforce. Kenda holds a Bachelor’s in Health Science and is also a Doula Trainer, Diversity Equity Inclusion Consultant, Policy Analyst, amongst other things. In 2019, Kenda Sutton-EL helped establish “Black Maternal Health Week” and also led the campaign for Doula Medicaid Reimbursement for the state of Virginia. Her passion for reproductive justice has led her to relentlessly pursue methods of improving maternal health for women of color. She firmly believes that until every woman is safe before, during, and after childbirth, we have not done our job as a society

804 Women Making History: Kenda Sutton, Birth in Color was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com