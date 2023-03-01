804 Women Making History: Jenn Braswell, Hour Cycle Studio

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Jenn Braswell is the Owner and Chief Baddie Instructor of Hour Cycle Studio, Virginia’s only Black Woman Owned Hip-Hop Indoor Cycle studio.

Since opening in September 2020, Hour Cycle continues to put a dope Spin on the indoor cycle experience. While all people are welcome to attend an electrifying 45 or 60 minute party on a bike, Jenn is intentional with ensuring the following core values guide how her studio serves the community: “Unapologetically Black, Stay Real, We Got You, and Move Forward Together.” In addition to growing the studio, Jenn is a senior HR leader, wife and mother of three.

