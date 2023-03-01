804 Women Making History: Faith Wilkerson, Unlocking RVA

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.
Faith is the Founder and Owner of both UnlockingRVA, an event production company and Unlocking Richmond, the brand’s recently launched nonprofit organization aimed at creatively engaging our local communities.
Faith is a 3-time graduate of VCU, with her Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership. She also serves as the Chair of the Alumni Programs & Networking committee for the VCU Alumni Association and is a Board Member of Studio Two Three. In 2022, Faith was a recipient of Style Weekly Magazines Top 40 under 40 award.
