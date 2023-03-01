March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.
Jaynell A. Pittman-Shaw was born and raised in Richmond, VA. She is a 1989 graduate of Armstrong High School; 1993 graduate of Howard University (Washington, DC); also received a Master of Science degree in Urban Planning from VCU in 2002.
“My vision for Maple Bourbon was a community space where guests could come to hang out, relax, hear good music, enjoy artwork from local artists, get good service and of course eat tasty food. My inspiration for Maple Bourbon came from memories of watching my grandmother make biscuits from scratch; smelling my Granddaddy’s homemade gingerbread; and watching my mother layer candied yams”
804 Women Making History: Jaynell A. Pittman-Shaw, Maple Bourbon was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
